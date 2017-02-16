Buhari in high spirits, says Saraki

Abuja – Senate President Bukola Saraki, who on Wednesday led a team of National Assembly leaders to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London, said at the end of the visit: “there is no cause for alarm”

His statement was meant to douse apprehensions and speculations in Nigeria about President Buhari’s health. And after meeting the President today, Saraki declared:

“The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself…he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits”.

With Saraki on the trip were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the majority leader in the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Here is Saraki’s statement:

“Myself, Rt Honourable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.

We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!”