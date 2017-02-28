Dep Gov lauds lawmaker on Constituency projects

Benin City – Edo State Deputy Governor Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, yesterday inaugurated a block of five classrooms built by Osaigbovo Iyoha,Honorable Member representing Oredo East Constituency in the Edo state House of Assembly.
Hon Shuaibu, in his remarks congratulated Hon Iyoha for adding the block of five classrooms to Ogbe-Ibuya primary school and urged him to do more consistency projects so as to compliment the efforts of the Executive arm of the state government.
He restated the commitment of the present administration in the state to provide jobs opportunities for the youth through various economic empowerment initiative already being put in place,while appreciating the community for supporting the present administration Governor Godwin Obaseki.
In an address Hon Iyoha who thanked the deputy governor for sparing time to come and perform the inauguration formalities ,noted that the project was a fulfilment of part of his electionary campaign promises.
He assured that education, agriculture and youth empowerment would be given due attention in his priority list of constituency programme.
Speaking ,the Odionwere of the benefiting community, Prof. Stanley Orabator, thanked the state government for its presence and appealed for more development,especially in the area of roads rehabilitation so the people can enjoy more dividends of democracy.
Prof.Orabator assured the state government of their loyalty and support .