Divorce: Mother-in-law accuses son-in-law of assault, alleges threat to life

MRS. Esther Ayevbuomwan, has accused her estranged son-in-law, Mr. Emmanuel Onome Ochuco of incessant assault and molestation on her over her (Esther Ayevbuomwan) refusal to allow him circumcise his daughter, Oghosa Daniella Ochuko.

It would be recalled that Juliet Ayevbuomwan, an estranged wife of Emmanuel Ochuko, sometime in September 2016, sought to divorce her husband over his ceaseless assault and harassment on her for refusing to circumcise their little child, a situation she was no longer comfortable with hence the need to quit the marriage and immediately took custody of the girl.

In a police report dated 20th February 2017 and signed by SP Ayoola Ojo, and which was made available to the SUNDAY OBSERVER, Mrs. Esther Ayevbuomwan contented that the said Emmanuel Ochuko, had continually assaulted and molested her because his former wife had divorced him and took custody of their child.

She said that he (Emmanuel) had attempted to forcefully take the child for circumcision each time she (Esther) is usually bringing her from the school to the extent that having failed to actualise his plans, on the 15th of January 2017, abruptly invaded her house and assaulted her to the degree of inflicting injuries on her.

She said that not still satisfied, he on the 6th of February and 19th February 2017 respectively attempted to unleash attack until it was prevented by the people that were around, while calling on the relevant authorities to come to her rescue.

All efforts to reach out to the said Emmanuel Onome Ochuko for comment did not yield the expected results as a trace to his whereabout were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report, but the investigating Police Officer, IPO Sgt Kapi Pindar, however confirmed the report.