DSS tenders N54 m,other currencies recovered from Justice Ademola’s residence

Abuja – An operative of the Department of State Service, Mr Umar Ahmed, on Wednesday at an FCT High Court, Maitam, tendered N54million and other items recovered from the residence of Justice Adeniyi Ademola.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife Olabowale and Mr Joe Agi (SAN) are standing trial on a 18-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ademola was among the seven justices investigated on after the sting operations carried out on Oct. 8 and Oct . 9 by the DSS.

The items tendered by Ahmed, the exhibit keeper with DSS who was the 11th witness, included 121, 279 US dollar, 400, 400 euros, 110 Indian Rupees and 80 pounds.

Others were: two pump action rifles and licence bearing the names of Justice Adeniyi Ademola and Justice Mohammed.

The items were admitted in evidence.

Earlier, Mr Malik Olatunde, an official of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) testified on how Ademola transferred N175 million in two tranches of N90 million and N85 million respectively, to a property company named Don Parker Properties Ltd..

He also narrated to the court the procedure of opening an account.

Two more charges were added, bringing the charges to 18 counts.

The judge, Justice Jude Okeke, granted the prosecution leave to amend the charges as the defence counsel did not object to the application.

Okeke also upheld the existing bail terms and conditions as given on Dec. 13 after pleas were taken.

NAN recalls that Okeke admitted them to bail in the sum of N50 million each and on self recognition.

The court ordered that they deposit their international passports pending the conclusion of the trial

The case was adjourned till Feb.9 for continuation of hearing