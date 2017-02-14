Edo Govt To collaborate With Army, Others On Security

Benin City- Edo state Deputy Governor,Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has expressed the state government’s willingness to collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ensure optimal security in the state.
Hon Shaibu dropped the hint yesterday when he received the General Commanding 2 Division,Nigerian Army Maj.Gen Chukwunedum Ibraham and his men who paid a courtesy visit to the Governor.
Hon Shaibu who received the military officers on behalf of the Governor,Mr Godwin Obaseki said the state government is ready to do everything necessary to encourage the military to enhance their performance in the area of security.
“we are very pleased with the work you people have been doing. When the rest of us are at home sleeping,you people remain awake bothering yourselves with the security and protection of all of us and the territory of the country. So,the Governor knows the important role you play in the society,hence he asked me to receive you instead if postponement. He cherish you and appreciates your efforts and sacrifice in the security of lives and property ,and he is ready to answer your call at any time.”He said.
The deputy governor who congratulated the new DCO,also commended the military over the successes they have recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North-Eastern part of the country,especially the recapture of the Boko Harm stronghold,Sambisa,noting that the military have done diligently well by sacrificing their lives for the security of the nation.
He however urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure lasting peace and security in the Niger-Delta region.
In his address,Maj.Gen Chukwunedum who was in company of Brig.Gen. Ibrahim Garba,Commander 4 Mechanised Brigade,Benin and others said his visit was to familiarise with the Landlords of the territory they operate.
He highlighted his duty as the commanding officer of the 2 Division which covers Edo to include security of southwest borders,checking the activities of kidnappers, bunkery and vandalization of critical national assets among other security issues.
He assured government of their commitment to duty and cooperation to ensure masimum security in the state.
He thanked the state government for the assistance their brigade in Benin has been enjoying.