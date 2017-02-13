Edo Govt to construct 3,000km of road using Concrete Technology

The Edo State Government is set to construct and reconstruct over 3,000 Kilometres stretch of roads across the state using the concrete pavement technology.

Besides, Edo state government is training 50 youths who are indigenes of the State in general road construction, surveying, Carpentry, Masonry, Safety, Lab Technology, welding and road supervision in fulfilment of the vision of the Governor Obaseki led administration to empower over 200,000 youths in the state.

The Project Manager of the Edo state Micro and Macro Concrete Road Projects, Engr Bob Ferguson Enabulele, disclosed this to newsmen, during the inspection of Nevis Street by the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in Benin on Monday.

Engr Enabulele said Nevis Street which is located between the Lagos Street and Forestry road in Benin City, is about 450 meters long and it is a demonstration project to test run the concrete technology.

According to him, the state is partnering with the AG Dangote company in the construction of the Concrete-demonstration road.

“We intend to use the technology to construct and re-construct 3,000 km length of roads across the state within the next four years.

‘We are using this technology because the materials are locally available which makes the technology cheaper in the long run, easy to construct, more durable and requires little or no maintenance compared to Asphalt technology.