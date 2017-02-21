Edo Govt to hold Technical, Basic Workshops in Benin

BENIN CITY – The Edo Government in its quest to overhaul the education sector in the state, has planned two different Education workshops in Benin.

This is coming barely a month after the Agribusiness workshop organized by the Godwin Obaseki led administration.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr John Mayaki, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and made available to the journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

The workshops with the themes: “Revamping Technical and Vocational Education in Edo State” and “Repositioning Universal Basic Education in Edo State” are scheduled to hold from Feb. 22 to 24 and 24 to 26 respectively.

The Technical workshop is to be chaired by Prof David Awanbor, a renowned educationist while the Basic Education workshop will be chaired by Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin.

Participants from the National Technical Examination Board (NATEB) and other relevant education stakeholders are expected to attend the workshop.