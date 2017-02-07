Edo PDP and quest for a shift of goal post

The Peoples Democratic Party would not cease amusing Edo people. Even though they were the ones that filed the petition at the Edo State Election petitions tribunal with very specific demand to the chagrin of citizens who voted massively for Mr. Godwin Obaseki, they still seem no to know what they want.
They made mess of themselves recently at the tribunal as a failed move by their governorship candidate, to amend certain paragraphs in the petition he filed contesting the result of the September 28, 2016 governorship election was roundly rejected by the tribunal. Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, during the proceedings of the tribunal last Tuesday, declared that the amendment could not be made by mere application.
It was reported that the effort to make the amendment followed the request by one of the witnesses of the PDP, Daudu Sunday, who said he wanted to correct what he described as a typographical error in the statement he earlier made on oath by changing the total number of votes cast from 650 to 652. He made the plea while being cross-examined by counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Adegboyega Awomolor. As a result of this despicable move, counsel to the PDP, Roland Otaru (SAN), applied that his witness wanted to correct an error in paragraph four of his statement.
But a fantastic jury in person of Adegboyega understood the latent motive of the petitioners and was quick to kick against the application, reminding the diminutive PDP that justice was not a one way traffic, insisting that the amendment being requested by the Edo PDP was fraudulent and an attempt to amend the main petition.
Clearly, the PDP is showing desperation and is poised to use all forms of dubious requests and arguments to push through their agenda. But they see clearly that the law remains an Ass. You cannot shift the goal post when the game is already on in a football match.
The icing on the cake came from Counsel to Governor Obaseki, Adetunji Oyeyipo, who told the tribunal that the time for Pastor Ize-Iyamu to amend the petition had since closed and that his request would complicate the issues before the court.
Given both superior arguments of both APC and INEC counsels, Chairperson of the tribunal Justice Badamasi was left with no option but to rule that the correction could not be made by mere words and that the witness had not given any reason why he wanted to make the amendment.
Another dubious act of the PDP was exposed following day at the tribunal when the lead counsel to APC and Governor Godwin Obaseki, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Wole Olanipekun (SAN) continued to drill the witnesses of the PDP. One of the witnesses from Ikpoba Okha Ward 1, Osaro Osuwne, who also was the agent of the PDP in Ward 1, was found to have registered twice in the voters register and entered two depositions, describing himself as a business man in one and as a public servant in another deposition. When tackled with these clear facts in his depositions, the unrepentant Osaro Osuwne, who earlier claimed he was also a man of God, said he was a Nurse! Haba Edo PDP!
When it became obvious that their claims are falling like park of cards at the tribunal, their lawyers in subsequent days resorted to use of foul language and intimidation for which they met a brick wall in the APC lawyers. It was during a cross-examination of a witness in tribunal session . Wole Olanikpekun, the lead counsel for Governor Godwin Obaseki had decently and professionally cautioned one of the PDP witnesses in the matter that he cannot convert himself into his teacher in the court room when the witness came up with one of the PDP pranks from their bags of tricks.
In the words of Olanikpekun, a senior advocate of Nigeria to Frank Osifo, the PDP witness: “When a witness is telling me about the literary meaning of what is there, I expected them (petitioners’ counsel) to caution him; I do it to witnesses. What an insult!”
He said the question he had asked Osifo was a simple question that required a simple answer.“I asked him a simple question and he (witness) was lecturing me about the literary meaning. I expected them to rise up; this is not the way we know it is done.”
“I don’t harass witnesses. But I can’t stand here at the bar and allow a witness to insult me; he was insulting my intelligence,” Olanipekun said.
But instead of Counsel to the petitioner, Kemi Pinhiro to call his client to order he said the senior advocate of Nigeria was abusing his witness even when it was obvious to all in the courtroom that the first witness of the PDP had made mischievous attempts to evade questions thrown at him by APC legal giant, Olanipekun.
As the tribunal continues its assigned duty I think that what has transpired thus far provides the PDP ample opportunity to move its men and women back to the living room and the other room for deeper re-introspection.
During the last, but one gubernatorial election in Edo State that saw the Comrade Governor Adams Oshiomhole emerging for a second term having defeated his opponent overwhelmingly just as Godwin Obaseki defeated the PDP candidate in the September 28 polls, all entreaties to him not to go to the tribunal fell on deaf ears. Even when his own party pulled out of the case he filed at the tribunal, he still progressed with the case. The rest is now history. The same reasonable advice is still available to the petitioners of today. Well meaning people have called on them to eat the humble pie and they appear to be grandstanding. It is my considered view that the PDP and its candidate should hearken to the deafening voice of reason to withdraw the case from the tribunal honourably.
That way, they would have demonstrated that they still have some honour to protect. But resorting to these sort of funny tactics leaves much to be desired. I think a word is enough for the wise.
• Mr. Dan Owegie is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo State.