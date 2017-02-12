Edo Police nab 31 suspects, recover arms, others

BENIN CITY-Poised to sustain and improve security in Edo State, operatives of the state police command have apprehended 31 suspected criminals recovering arms, ammunition, vehicles and others.
Among the arms included seven AK47 rifles, three G.3 rifles, one LAR rifle, 12 AK47 magazines, 1,127 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, Toyota Yaris car, Toyota Solara marked KWL-710-MN and BMW car with registration number KJA- 222-CD.
The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Haliru Guandu paraded the suspects and exhibits before journalists at the state police command headquarters, Benin City, last Friday.
Among the suspects were 17 armed robbers, murderers, kidnappers, vandals and cultists.
Mr Guandu stated that the suspects were arrested at different locations across the state during gallant and discreet operations by operatives of the command.
One Amadi Michael, 33, alleged leader of a notorious gang of robbers who specialized in motoring and robbing bank costumers that have withdrawn large amount was also paraded with other members.
He disclosed that the suspect, Amadi, who lost a member during a gun duel with policemen also sustained bullet wound as after a successful medical treatment he led investigators to Port Harcourt information Rivers State where the gang kingpin, Abel Ogbe, 28 was apprehended.
He was also said to have further led operatives to arrest more of his gang mate including a native doctor.
Abel Ogbe, Amadi Michael, Peter Ojia, 40, Emmanuel Iyeye and Obokoho Onwah were said to be members of the gang
Their leader, Abel confessed to the crime and the the arms recovered.
The COMPOL said all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.