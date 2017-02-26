Edo police step up fight against cultism, others

BENIN CITY-The Edo State Police Command has stepped up fight against cultism and other sundry crimes in the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Haliru Gwandu disclosed this while chatting with our crime reporter on the middle-aged man reportedly beheaded in Benin City, last week.
COMPOL Gwandu who warned members of cult groups against taken laws in their own hands stated that the Anti-cultism Unit in collaboration with other tactical wings of the police command had been giving a matching order to deal decisively with any cultist, group or individual found fomenting trouble in Edo State.
He explained that the command has not at anytime relaxed the onslaught against cultism and other violent crimes as suspects are often charged to courts with exhibits.
The Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Cultism Unit, Edo Police Command DSP Abrahim Yusuf while briefing the CP of the latest arrests made by his team revealed that several arms and ammunition were also recovered during the raid.
DSP Yusuf further stated that operatives during a covert operation in Sabo area of the state apprehended high profile cultists whose arms, ammunition and other exhibits were recovered.
He maintained that the clampdown on cultists and their activities in the state is continuous as the law is catching up with the unrepentant cultists one after another.
Gruesome killings in Benin City suspected to be cult related have awatched print and electronic media in recent times.
The killings of two young men at Erumwunse area of Benin City by unknown gunmen yesterday morning is another sad occurrence.
It will be recalled that the state police command has severally paraded suspected criminals including large number of cultists along with arms, ammunition and regalia recovered from them.