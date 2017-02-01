Edo To Establish Industrial Park In Twelve Months – Gov. Obaseki

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki said in the next twelve months the state will establish a real industrial part with 24 hours electricity that will enhance the development of the state.
Governor Obaseki said this when he received Management of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Edo Delta States Branch) who paid him a courtesy visit in government house Benin City Edo State.
He said to make this possible his administration will create the enabling environment for investors to do business in the state as he will work to ensure the state becomes number one in Nigeria where you do business with ease.
“My goal is to make Edo State the number one state in doing business in the country and to achieve this; we have to address some issues like our land administration system, the changes there after, the efficiency, law and order, our judiciary or court system. It is a lot of work; it is not cheap to achieve this”.
He said as a governor, the mission of his administration is clear and it is to make Edo state the economic hub of Nigeria. “We believe we have all it takes to make it happen. We have the endowment to do so. The three critical endowments we believe any society need to prosper we have them. These endowments are human capacity which is one of the best in the world; our location which is key to our development and land”.
He said the role of his administration is to enable economic growth to happen in the state. “I am very optimistic and trilled on the opportunity given to me to serve, economic development is going to happen in this state and it will happen soon”.
Obaseki express the readiness of his administration to partner with MAN and work much closer with the association as the collaboration is needed to achieve its vision of developing the state economically.
Earlier, the leader of the delegation Dr. Alofoje Unuigboje express gratitude to the governor for granting the group audience to share ideas in this propitious times, to leverage on the advantages that current circumstances offer.
He said the group appreciates the decision and steps taken so far to restore sanity into the system of the state. “we appreciate a signature policy decision, of strategic importance, that the government has taken, with profound effect on ease of doing business in Edo State-restoring the state to civility by removal of extortionist-maiming-brutes from our roads, industrial and business districts. The multiplier effect of this singular phenomenal action resonates with the concept of investment-vortex into the state”.
“The developmental architecture of the state could be premised on three pivots, among other-Education/Industry-Related Research, Agriculture and Industrialization/Industrial Parks”.
Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki inaugurate a seven member project team of Tayo Akpata University of Education given the team a mandate of reviewing the master plan, required resources and a technological driven curriculum for the smooth take off of the University ensuring the first set of students is admitted in September 2017.
Obaseki who is the chairman of the project team said the need to set up this team was due to the need of the state government focusing on education due to the priority and need to bridge the gap in the educational. He said the state need an institution that will train teachers that will impact quality knowledge on our students that will make them stand out. “The type of University of Education we would like to create is the one that is technological driven”.
He said the team should meet forth nightly to review the progress and call on the Vice Chancellor to provide a project office for the team.
Other members of the team include Rt. Hon. Thomas Okosun, the VC of Tayo Akpata University of Education HRH (Pfof). S.E Aduwa Ogiegbaen, Allan Omorogbe, Engr. Emwanta Obayagbona, Ms O. Idahosa JP, Arc (Mrs) Kate A. Isokpunwu .