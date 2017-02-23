EDSG Begins Enforcement of “Project Clean Edo”

BENIN CITY – Edo State government has commenced full enforcement of “Project Clean-up Edo” after a week long sensitization and awareness campaign to various markets and trading centres.
This enforcement, coming on the heels of the awareness campaign geared towards maintaining clean environment in the state, saw offenders brought before mobile courts, stationed at Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, Edo Development Property Authority, (EDPA) and Km six, Sapele Road, respectively.
It would be recalled that the state government had warned that anyone found wanting would be summarily sanctioned.
Despite these warnings, traders were caught by the Technical Team of “Project Clean-up Edo”, during surveillance, trading on walk ways and road set-backs.
Offenders are charged under section 10, sub-section C of Edo State sanitation and Pollution Management Law No 5, 2010 and section 203 of the Criminal Code.
The offenders bagged three months imprisonment or an option of fine of N5, 000, N10, 000, and N20, 000 depending on the gravity.
For extreme cases encountered during the raid, offenders were treated accordingly.
One faith James was charged for displaying her wares on the walk-way and for assaulting the police while resisting arrest. She was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment or an option of a fine of N70, 000 for the two counts charges.
Another offender, Osarumense Richard, a bus driver, was also charged and sentenced to 3 months imprisonment or an option of a fine of N50, 000 for obstructing policemen in the course of their duty.
Some stakeholders and members of the public expressed satisfaction at the new development and asked the state government to sustain the tempo.