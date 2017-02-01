FRSC begins nationwide full enforcement of Speed Limiting Device

Abuja – The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Wednesday began nationwide full enforcement of the Speed Limiting Device (SLD) on commercial vehicles plying the nation’s highways.

This followed the Advisory Enforcement of the device on the commercial vehicles in 2016, preparatory to the full enforcement of the facility.

Already, the commission has deployed its personnel to the highways in all parts of the country to conduct the exercise.

In Jigawa, the state’s Command of the FRSC said it had deployed four patrol teams to begin full enforcement of the installation of the device on commercial vehicles in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Angus Ibezim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the teams were being supported by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“In line with the commencement of the enforcement of the speed limiting device, we have deployed four patrol teams to ensure compliance.

“They were deployed to Birnin Kudu-Maiduguri-Shuwarin-Kano-Gaya and Gumel-Hadejia highways.

“And our target is Inter-State commercial vehicles,” Ibezim said.

He warned that the command would book and fine any driver N3,000 who failed to install the device on his vehicle.

“Our record on the installation of the SLD is discouraging, that is why we have no option than to fine them,’’ the sector commander said.

In Bauchi State, however, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) decried the high cost of the SLD.

The Chairman of the union, Alhaji Sule Adamu, stated this in an interview with NAN.

Adamu said that due to the current economic hardships, members of the union were finding it difficult to purchase the device at the cost of N45, 000.

“However, all arrangements are in place to ensure that all members purchase the device through the union, instead of buying it individually,’’ the chairman said.

The Head of Operations, FRSC, Bauchi Command, Mr Paul Gar, urged other commercial vehicles operators to ensure prompt installation of the device to avoid penalties.

In Lagos, the Zonal Commanding officer FRSC Zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun, Mr Shehu Zaki, said the enforcement exercise had commenced in the area.

He said the exercise would continue until there was significant number of vehicles that installed the devices.

“We have commenced the exercise throughout the country, and for now, we are arresting the commercial and articulated vehicles found without the devices.

“Over 20 vehicles have been impounded today and we will still continue,” he said.

He said that any vehicle arrested would pay a fine of N3,000.

In Lafia, the state Command of the FRSC alleged that some members of the National Union of the state branch of the NURTW had disrupted the enforcement exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Ajongbade, Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) and Head of Operations, said the union members disrupted the operation early in the morning.

“The incident occurred at the Lafia-Makurdi highway. Our focus for the day was fleet operators, not them, but still they came and disrupted our operations, threatening to deal with us.

“It was after we requested for back up that they finally calmed down,” Ajongbade said.

He , however, said the exercise continued in spite of the disruption.

In Ibadan, the Oyo State Command of the FRSC impounded and fined about 20 commercial vehicles operators for not installing the device.

The Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Salami, said there was no going back on the enforcement of the device, as it had earlier been postponed severally.

Mr Jide Bamidele, NURTW Chairman, Sango-Garage, Ibadan, said that most of the drivers were afraid of traveling because most of them were yet to install the device.

Salami said enough sensitisation campaign had been carried out on the importance of the device which involved the NURTW and RTEAN, among others, “and so, nobody can claim ignorance of the device’’.

Mrs Omolara Mary, a Vendor of the device, said its price ranged from N35,000 to N40,000, depending on the type of vehicle on which to install it.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa Command of the FRSC has suspended the enforcement of the device.

The Sector Commander, Mr Adegoke Adetunji, disclosed this to NAN in Yola.

Adetunji said the decision followed complaints by commercial drivers in the state.

“ We commenced the exercise with our sister agencies peacefully, along Yola- Numan highway until when we noticed tension brewing among commercial drivers.

“So, for peace to reign, we suspended the exercise immediately, including the Mobile Court,” Adetunji said.

He, however, said that the command had held a meeting with all relevant stakeholders over the issue and that it was agreed that the exercise would resume on Thursday .

He said no person was injured or arrested in connection with the situation.

Alhaji Bello Adamu, State Chairman, NURTW, confirmed the development.