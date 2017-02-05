Guard your utterances, Omobude tells to religious leaders

Benin – The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has called on religious leaders and other Nigerians to guard utterances that are capable of causing crisis in the country.

Omobude made the call in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Mr Ralph Okhiria, in Benin on Sunday.

The cleric decried the attitude of some influential Nigerians including eminent religious leaders who dabble into issues that are inimical to national unity and cohesion.

According to him, every Nigerian should engage in things that can tackle the challenges currently facing the country in these trying times.

“Rather than increase the problems facing Nigeria, we should all join hands by doing things that will bring about peace, unity and development to our country,” the PFN President stated.

Omobude condemn the “indiscriminate” manners some Nigerians are fanning the embers of hatred and disunity.

”True leaders of the people, be they political, traditional or religious leaders, are those who love and promote peace and not those who are insensitive to issues that are capable of tearing the nation apart,” he said.

The cleric noted that the responsibility of building a virile nation should be the collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

He, however, urged the government at all levels to uphold principles of accountability and put in place measures aimed at protection of lives and property.