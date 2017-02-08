Herdsmen kill Okowa’s aide, mother-in law, police in Benin

The mobile police sergeant attached to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Executive Assistant, Mr. Hillary and the mother-in law have been shot dead last weekend by an unknown gunmen along Benin bye pass, Edo State.
It was learnt that the hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen also kidnapped the driver of the vehicle and a London based businessman who accompanied the late old woman to visit Mr. Hillary in Asaba, to an unknown destination.
Government official sources said that the kidnappers have established contact with the family of the deceased woman demanding N50m ransom.
Information had it that the abductors carted away millions of naira loaded in the vehicle by the occupants who were travelling from Asaba to Lagos.
The driver, sources said ran into the gunmen operating at a “dreaded spot” along Benin bye pass, carrying out “stop and submit your goods or face the bush.” .
The sources added that the mobile police sergeant and the old woman were killed instantly while others sustained gun wounds as gun raided the vehicle with bullets.
When contacted the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka for confirmation, he said that he was not aware of the incident because it occurred outside the state command.