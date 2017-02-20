Hoodlums beheads middle-aged man in Benin

BENIN CITY-A middle-aged man has been beheaded by unknown assailants who went away with his head in Benin City.
Impeccable sources hinted that the police have launched a serious manhunt for the perpetrators with a view to recovering the missing head and bringing them to face justice.
It could not be ascertained at press time yesterday whether the victim was killed by ritualists or cultists.
His headless and mutilated body was discovered along Sakponba road by First East Circular Road Junction, Benin City, on Monday.Residents of the area condemned the killing which they described as horrible and barbaric.
The Spokesman, Edo Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe who confirmed the killing said it could be cult related as the victim’s age should be about 25.
He said the deceased is yet to be identified.
DSP Moses further added that though no arrest has been made in connection to the brutal murder, the police have commenced a manhunt for the perpetrators.