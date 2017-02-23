`I thank Nigerians for goodwill’ as Buhari speaks to Ganduje

Kano – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in a telephone conversation thanked all Nigerians who offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

Buhari made the remarks in on telephone with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State during a special prayer session organised by the state government for his quick recovery and safe return to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje’s telephone conversation with the President was aired live on Pyramid Radio FM during a special prayer congregation held at the Africa House, Kano Government House.

NAN reports that the conversation which was laid bare to the congregation for the people to discern its authenticity, Buhari used the opportunity to thank all Nigerians who had wished for his quick recovery and safe return to the country.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to you (Ganduje) and all other Nigerians who had taken the pain to pray for my quick recovery and I am highly grateful.’’

Speaking after the telephone conversation, Ganduje said the people should be very much grateful to God for giving the President the opportunity to speak with the people of Kano at the time they were holding a special prayer for him.

“By hearing his voice and the way he had spoken, was an incontrovertible evidence to clear any doubt about his health condition,” Ganduje said.