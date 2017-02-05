Minister refutes report on President’s return

Ilorin – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the report quoting him that President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft is fake.

The Minister stated this in a press statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi.

“The Minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news,’’ he said.

He urged the public to disregard the report.