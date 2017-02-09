N3bn Amnesty Funds: EFCC confiscates 6 properties in Bénin, Yenagoa

Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday confiscated six properties traced to some suspects being investigated.

A source at the commission disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The source alleged that the suspects diverted three billion naira Amnesty Funds meant for more than 1,500 former militants.

The source alleged that the suspects, comprising former militants and bankers that facilitated the diversion of the funds, are still being investigated by the operatives for their involvement in the diversion of funds.

The source, however, told NAN that six properties traced to the suspects have been confiscated in Benin-City, Edo.

The source said further that five of the properties, all bungalows, were also confiscated at Banker’ s Estate, off Amowie Street, Benin- City, while the sixth one was confiscated at Ogbighoko Quarters, also in Benin- City.

The source added that other items recovered from them in Yenagoa, (Bayelsa), comprised a Man Diesel Truck and a Pure Water Factory.