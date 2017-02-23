Nigerian Army jails soldier for battering actress

Abuja – The Nigerian Army has sentenced one Sulaiman Olamilekun, a soldier to 28 days imprisonment with hard labour for battering Nollywood Actress Jewel Infiinity whose real name is Ebere Ohakwe.

Jewel was alleged to have been battered by Olamilekun in January in Port Harcourt.

A statement by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Bori camp, Port Harcourt, said the decision was taken after a thorough investigation.

Extracts from the statement reads:

“In accordance with the Nigerian Army’s policy of zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct as well as its uncompromising stance on discipline and commitment to the rule of law, 6 Division Nigerian Army has charged, tried and found Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt guilty of the maltreatment of Miss Ebere Ohakwe.

“He was accordingly sentenced to 28 days Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and the forfeiture of his salary for same number of days to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It would be recalled that there was a report in the social media that the soldier maltreated one Miss Ebere Ohakwe at Omagwa Checkpoint along Port Harcourt – Onitsha Road on 30th January 2017.

“This prompted the decision of the authorities of the Headquarters 6 Division to thoroughly investigate the matter with the view to serving justice adequately as required by the laws of the Nigerian Army.

“Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon Udoh ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action.

“He also invited the victim to his office and assured her that the matter would not be treated lightly.

“We wish to assure the general public that proactive measures have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such misconduct in the future.”