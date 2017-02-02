Oba Ewuare II, A Divine King – Obasogie

BENIN CITY – The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II has been described as a divine King whose constant strive for peace and stability in his domain has led to impressive development and growth.

The assertion was made by Chief Eduwu Ekhator Obasogie, the Obasogie of Benin while congratulating the Oba on the occasion of his visit to Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.

Chief Eduwu Ekhator declared that the Omo N’Oba’s progressive plan for guaranteed opportunities that will be beneficial to all his subjects has been the main focus while he has remained an umbrella to all in the kingdom.

He also eulogized the Oba for maintaining and sustaining Edo cultural values.

The Obasogie of Benin Kingdom therefore, used the occasion to advise people to desist from challenging the authority of the Oba of Benin or throwing aspersions on Benin Culture and Tradition.

He further urged those disturbing the relative peace that has been attained in the land to have a rethink.

He called on all Edo people at home and in the diaspora to avoid the wrath of the Oba of Benin by adhering to traditional norms and pledge loyalty to the monarch.