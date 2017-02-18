Obaseki Commiserate With Agbebaku Family

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with Prof. Philip Agbebaku, the Agbebaku family and Ambrose Alli University Ekoma (AAU) for the sudden demise of Prof. (Mrs.) Cordelia Ainenehi Agbebaku who passed on to eternal glory on Thursday, 16th February, 2017.

The release was signed by the Secretary to Edo State Government Osarodion Ogie and made available to The NIGERIAN OBSERVER acknowledge with a deep sense of loss and shock, the news of the death of Prof. (Mrs.) Cordelia Ainenehi Agbebaku.

“I realize without doubt that her exit will leave you, members of the family and the University community with considerable trauma following the unexpected occurrence. I however urge you to take solace in the fact that she contributed a great deal to the development of various segments of society especially the educational sector in the state”.

“Prof. (Mrs.) Cordelia Ainenehi Agbebaku will be remembered for bringing direction and stability to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma through her leadership role first as Acting Vice Chancellor and later as Vice Chancellor and as a distinguished academic of international standing. These and her other accomplishments will continue to remain fresh in our minds”.

“While praying that Almighty God grant her eternal rest, I wish to convey the heartfelt condolences of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State to you and through you to your entire family”.