Obaseki’s first 90 days, a harvest of ripe tomatoes

Ninety days are not enough, anywhere in the world, to judge and rate democratically elected four-year tenure.
But for All Progressives Congress (APC)-elected noiseless Governor of Edo State in the South-South of Nigeria, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, he has not only proved doubting Thomas that gave him no chance wrong in about three months in office, he has shown through his pronouncements, programmes and policies that he is prepared, able and capable of charting a better future for his people.
Mr Obaseki clocked 90 days in office on February 9, 2017. He took his oath of office to succeed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on November 12, 2016.
To say that Obaseki, who was so painted black by fellow aspirants in APC and other candidates of the governorship election that many openly despised him and questioned his credentials, is now so loved by all Edo people within such a short time is an understatement. Indeed, the governor’s popularity and acceptance only equal calls on the election loser, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to immediately withdraw his petition from the tribunal and save himself, Edo State and the Federal Government time and resources.
For many people that have been opportune to cross his paths before and after he became governor, what they admittedly like about Obaseki is humility and simplicity, two rare virtues in the corridors of contemporary Nigerian leadership.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 offered the governor an occasion to unveil an ultra-modern Elderly Care Centre on Marina Street in Benin City, built by Dagomo Foundation Nigeria Ltd/Gte, an NGO.
Arriving the venue unnoticed in a convoy of three vehicles: an official car, a security van and a press bus—without any siren, warning lights, overzealous aides and security cortege, the governor, timely as usual, alighted from the ‘owner’s corner’ in company of the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Gladys Idahor, who alighted from the other door.
Not a few watchers expressed surprise at seeing the governor sharing his vehicle seat with an HOS to an event.
At another event at Imaguero College on Sapele Road, the talk was about how he got up from his high table, walked the crowded hall to the toilet of the government-rebuilt secondary school without security detail, and made use of it in oblivion of any other user before quietly returning to his seat.
Such rare modesty by a state governor in Nigeria epitomizes Mr Obaseki’s whole life while his humble, simple and frugal lifestyle confirms his hitherto unknown character, knowledge and composure as well as courage and willpower to lead.
As an economist and head of the economic team of former Governor Oshiomhole’s administration, Obaseki was described as a businessman that had no knowledge of politics and governance, resulting to his being labelled by adversaries as “unripe tomato” that could not be sold.
After campaigning about reducing the cost of governance further than his predecessor did in eight years, Obaseki is being seen to be living up to his promise. Now, he dares to be different from his predecessors with simplicity, clarity and transparency.
With a handful of appointments (including SSG, COS, ADC, Protocol and an interim CPS) as a means of cutting costs in recession rather than style, he has successfully pushed down the cost of governance in Edo State since last year.
At a strategic dialogue with state officials and civil servants, the governor reiterated his administration’s objectives and demanded adherence.
“I will cut wastefulness and unwarranted expenditure through efforts at running a transparent, accountable and prudent government to free up resources to enable the implementation of most of the projects identified by the participants,” he reiterated.
While his pronouncements and actions have continued to receive commendations, endearing him to hearts, Obaseki has shown that he is not fearful, distracted or disorganized by the misplaced expectations of shambolic petitions from his free, fair, credible and overwhelming election by Edo people on September 28, 2016.
The petitions or even their anticipated appeals are arguably dead on arrival going by the disjointed, contradictory and doubtful testimonies and claims of witnesses, Ipso facto.
In a live state-wide broadcast on January 1, 2017, Governor Obaseki prohibited all forms of revenue collection by private individuals and groups.
The announcement received wild jubilations of good people, including members of the opposition and engineered a marginal reduction and stabilization of intra-city transport fares, according to motorists and commuters. Also, it led to calls on the governor to maintain the ban on the face of any backlash.
Moving forward, the governor announced introduction of POS to the business of levies and taxes collection with the double goals of achieving a transparent collection system and preventing double taxation, two of the complaints from people during campaigns. As for the citizens that were engaged by private tax collectors, whose jobs were abruptly taken by the ban, he is presently making effort to train and engage 10, 000 of them and others in gainful traffic and sanitation employments.
Towards the fulfillment of job promise, names of employable youths are being compiled.
In an apparent test run, the Government House has become a mechanic workshop as tens of female mechanics the governor recruited from Mrs Sandra Aguebor’s Lady Mechanic Initiative, have repaired scores of government vehicles classified for long as ‘unserviceable’.
In the same vein, the governor announced a 50 per cent waiver for tax defaulters to encourage payment, humanize tax system and correct wrong profiling and arbitrary assessment. Accordingly, any resident who had defaulted up to December 1, 2016 that pays within 90 days from date of announcement enjoys the moratorium.
Then, he promised to review Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) tax administration to check inherent abuse and impunity.
To show seriousness, Governor Obaseki immediately established a committee that produced and forwarded a bill to the legislature on harmonization of revenue collection by state and local governments.
The committee’s membership comprised Rt. Hon. Philip Shuiabu, Deputy Governor of Edo State as chairman; Mr Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the Government of Edo State; Chief Oseni Elamah, chairman of EIRS; and three representatives of local councils selected from the three senatorial districts.
Titled: A Bill for State and Local Government Uniform Levies, Rates, Fees and Charges Law 2017, it sought to eliminate cash as a means of revenue collection and encouraged the use of POS or revenue scratch cards since revenue consultants, agents and contractors have been prohibited from collecting revenues on behalf of the state government, its agencies and local government councils.
The bill has since been sent to Edo State House of Assembly for debate and passage.
Relatedly, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, has left no stone unturned in his command’s effort to enforce the ban on revenue collection by private individuals. The police have continued to arrest abusers of the executive order.
While proposing a new curricula in education sector to address current challenges, the state government has also deployed additional 3, 171 volunteer teachers to the 18 Local Government Areas.
With a new mandate of responsible governance being implemented by the Local Government Service Commission under the leadership of former SSG, Dr Simon Imuekheme, local councils are set to reap bountifully from the Obaseki economic harvest.
The government particularly promised to raise the standards of technical education and vocational studies through renewed commitment to special schools such as Tayo Akpata University of Education etc., towards fulfilling its 200, 000 jobs pursuit.
To secure Edo State constitutionally under the security architecture of the Federal Republic, Governor Obaseki is preparing an amendment bill on Neighbourhood Watch for Edo State House of Assembly.
“We have decided to revamp our Neighbourhood Watch. We are renaming it. We are going to ask the State House of Assembly to look at the bill. We are putting our resources to ensure that it accomplishes the task of local community policing,” he informed the Commander of 4-Brigade of Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Garba, when the latter visited.
On February 7, Mr Obaseki signed Edo State 2017 appropriation bill of N152.3 billion into an act. The “budget of consolidation and prosperity” was prepared by a committee of executive and legislative members.
On the same day, the governor also signed the pension bill. Before signing both bills, he thanked the legislators for employing speed and diligence to pass the bills quickly.
He disclosed that the government began implementing the contributory pension scheme in January and was set to begin paying arrears with the signing of the pension bill.
But on December 7, 2016, leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Edo State Chapters, met with Governor Obaseki, who asked them to give him time to fortify government relations with organized labour. The governor particularly promised to resolve all pension matters so that eligible pensioners can enjoy a contributory pension scheme commencing the following month.
Addressing teachers weeks later, Obaseki reiterated that Edo State, effective from January 1, 2017, would commence contributory pension scheme for its workers to mitigate challenges confronting pensioners.
While there was neither complains nor presentation by labour to the legislature on the scheme, how can labour suddenly make a U-turn by describing the scheme as “flagrant and total disregard to due process and rule of law” and threatening mass protest and indefinite strike even without dialogue? The N11.3 billion Paris Club refund demands proper, accountable and transparent utilization.
Road construction and rehabilitation is another critical sector the governor is addressing. While more access roads are being rehabilitated in the capital city, Obaseki only recently flagged-off the Agbede—Awain—Idegun Road in fulfilment of his campaign promise.
About industrialization, the government is presently engaging a group of private investor: SIEMENS, with a view to building a 1, 000 megawatts power station to meet electricity needs of the state even as it eagerly awaits the completion of Azura power project this year.
His agrarian revolution that is seeking to provide 2, 500 initial hectares of land for interested youths to farm should produce much more than ripe and nourishing tomato.
Having separated governance from politics and limited political patronage to party secretariats, his administration marks a clear departure from the past when political thugs, jobbers and hangers-on called some shots at Dennis O sadebey Avenue.
Moreover, Obaseki and Shaibu’s first-of-its-kind Father Christmas celebration with thousands of internally displaced persons at the International Christian Centre in Edo State is unforgettable.
It is hoped that the people of Edo State will continue to support Obaseki and his government so as to help him deepen the rebirth and renewal of Edo State that Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, began last year.
Oba ghator kpere, Ise! God bless Edo State!! God bless Nigeria!!!
Sebastine Ebhuomhan is an award-winning journalist; a freelancer for Premium Times and former correspondent for The Anchor Newspapers, Independent Newspapers, Punch Newspapers, 234NEXT Newspapers and National Mirror Newspapers. He lives in Benin City. He can be reached at: usie007@yahoo.com or 234-803 7204 620.