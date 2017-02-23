Okowa, PDP Youths In War Over Appointment

Asaba – The Delta State Anti-Corruption Summit organized by the state government to showcase its financial prudence was on Wednesday disrupted by no fewer than 100 PDP youths.
The youths under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stormed Grand Hotels, venue of a one-day Summit to compel the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa to make good his promise to the youths he uses in all sorts of jobs.
The aggrieved youths who were on a peaceful protest carried various placards with the inscriptions: “Pay us our money”, “we have worked for the party”, “give us our appointment letters”, “please pay us we have worked for PDP”, “Please keep your promise, Governor Okowa”, said they are the ones used by the governor and other leaders of the party to ferment troubles but are being used and dumped, after all.
According to them, “we were the ones whom were called upon by leaders of the party to chase Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff and Cairo Ojugbo from Grand hotel last week”.
They revealed that they travel around with party leaders to wherever the storm is, pointing out that when it comes to empowerment, appointment and other enumerations, they are side-lined.
The chairman of the thugs, Mr Clifford Osiayan told the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Festus Ovie Agas, who came to address them on behalf of the governor that they would not leave the venue of the Summit until the governor himself address them.
The SSG while addressing them said they should exercise patience till 4: 00pm when the programme was over to converge in his office to address their matter.
Unsatisfied with the position of the SSG, the youths insisted that their names must be submitted to the governor himself to peruse and do the needful, without delay to avoid trouble.
The youths who were apparently miffed by the way and manner the security personnel handled them while protesting said the governor own obligation to be fully engaged but the fierce looking policemen threatened to open fire on them if they move an inch.
The political thugs were however pacified with two bags of Ghana must go filled with food, two packs of bottled water and drinks to cushion the effect of the hunger after chanting “all we are saying give us our appointment”.