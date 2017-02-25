Partner with govt on economic devt, Dep Gov urges academia …receives UNIBEN Award

Benin City – Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu has implored the academia, especially experts in the field of management sciences to partner Edo state government as the present administration strives to turn around the economic fortunes of the state.
Hon. Shaibu made the call at the International Conference On Trade and Investment with theme: Strategies To Enhance Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria,organised by the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Benin, Benin city.
Hon. Shaibu, who was honoured by the college with an award of excellence for his contributions to the socio-political development of Edo State and Nigeria, stressed for a synergy between the research based citadel of learning and the present administration of Mr Godwin Obaseki, especially now that government at all levels in the country is exploring avenues for appropriate economic tools to remedy the seriously blighted Nigerian economy.
While noting that the theme was apt,Hon Shaibu urged the organisers of the conference to furnish the office of the Governor with a communique,assuring that the governor, being a financial investment expert would welcome such document, now that his administration is carrying out necessary reforms geared towards building a solid fulcrum upon which sustainable economic development of the state will stand.
The deputy governor, who thanked the organisers of the event for the honour done him and other awardees,said that Edo state is lucky to have Mr Godwin Obaseki as governor at a time like this,the country is battling with recession,explaining that the present administration in the state is already doing everything necessary to create the enabling environment to attract both foreign and local investors, which is in consonance with some of the recommendations and advice given by the Guest Lecture, Prof. Jonathan Aremu and Prof. Mike Obadan in their keynote addresses
In the paper and keynote address delivered by prof Aremu and Obadan respectively,they advised government to build a sound macroeconomic policies that reflects low inflation,low deficit,stable exchange rate,strengthening of financial markets-money and capital-to inspire the confidence of investors. They added political stability, transparent rules and regulations,improved education and security of lives and property as basic requirement for attraction of foreign Investment,noting that no investors we dare to throw away scarce resources.