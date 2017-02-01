PDP suspends Delta Deputy Speaker, 3 others

Asaba – The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday suspended the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi indefinitely for an alleged anti-party activities.
Also suspended was the 2007 governorship aspirant of the party, Chiefs Godwill Obielum, Mr. Ugo Asibelua and Emmanuel Onyeukwu.
They were suspended indefinitely by Senator Sheriff Ali-Modu faction of PDP for convening what they described as ” illegal meeting” of some disgruntled leaders at a private home in Ushie on January 29, last month, to disparage the party.
They were also accused of personalizing the constitution of the patty and goofed in their bid to explain with impunity and disregard some laid down principal guidelines for the conduct of congresses.
At an enlarged meeting of the party at Ibredeni, Ward 8, in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, where party executives were sworn in yesterday, the party chairman, Chief Kris Oputah, said the suspended stalwarts have plotted to run the party aground in their constituency.
The chairman in a signed statement, dated February 1, 2017, lamented that the affected persons single-handedly declared fractionalisation that never existed in the party.
“It is disheartening that those who wish to be taken seriously as wanting to lead the people of Ndosimili could descend so low to personalizing a constitutional matter of the magnitude of party congress.
“We have been patient all these while, now is the time to halt their arrogance and perpetual falsehood. They cannot continue to paint lurid picture of Ndosimili people as uneducated, uninformed and lacking in true leaders. The party in Ndokwa East hereby suspends them with effect from February 1, 2017, indefinitely”, the statement read.
While the statement added that they abused “the genial disposition of Ndosimili people by trivializing the injuries they have inflicted on the people by their mediocre leadership”, it frown at their “flagrant abuse of the privileges conferred on them by the mandate of Ndosimili people and their conniving cohorts.”