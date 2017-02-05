Police parade 180 suspects, recover arms in Edo

BENIN CITY-Edo Police Command has paraded no fewer than 180 suspected criminals arrested for various offences in the past two months of intensified onslaught against crime and criminality in the state.
Sophisticated arms, ammunition, dangerous weapons, stolen and their operational vehicles as well as over 200 bags of weed suspected to be cannabis were among exhibit recovered from the suspects.
They were alleged to have involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, car snatching, illegal possession of firearms, community crisis, land grabbing among others.
The Commissioner of Police in Edo Mr Haliru Gwandu paraded the suspects before newsmen at the state police command headquarters, Benin City.
CP Gwandu on assumption of duty in Edo on Thursday, September 22, 2016 vowed to make the state a hotbed for criminals and their collaborators.
He further appealed to members of the public to cooperate and collaborate with the police in the war against crime and its perpetrators.
Parading 53 suspects on 18th October and 31 on 29th November, 2016 as well as 62 and 34 on 5th and 17th January, 2017 respectively, CP Gwandu thanked people of the state for their “unflinching support” which he said led to the breakthrough.
“We are not claiming the glory alone, it is a collective responsibility, I thank the people of Edo State for their unflinching support”. Mr Gwandu stated.
He however solicited for more police -public partnership that would comminate in improved security in Edo State.
COMPOL Gwandu also lauded the operatives of the command particularly heads of the Special Anti – robbery Squad, SARS, Anti-kidnapping Squad and all the tactical units for their resilience in the renewed onslaught.
He said the safe release of the wife of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and others by the operatives of the command is a reference point.
Assuring the state of adequate security CP Gwandu further stated that many of the suspects have been charged to court while others are under discreet investigation.
He did not however say whether any policeman or suspect has been killed or woulded in the ongoing crackdown but disclosed the dismissal of a police inspector who reportedly shot and killed a man at a community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.