Re: We’ll send Aregbesola back to Lagos – APC chieftain

The statement credited to Alhaji Fatai Oyedele that we will send Aregbesola back to Lagos in the Punch Newspaper of 27th February, 2017 page 12 is a short-sighted and misguided statement that lacks dignity and respect for the truth in Osun State.
One of the prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Oyedele, has said that he and other people within the party will resist Governor Rauf Aregbesola ahead of the 2018 governorship election in the state. He said, “Anybody who wants to be governor must be courageous. Governorship race is not for people, who are feeble-minded. We went to Lagos to bring him, (Aregbesola), we will send him back to Lagos.” He accused the governor of running the party as his personal estate, stressing that other leaders of the party would resist that henceforth.
Oyedele is ignorant and cotroversial because both Oyedele and Aregbesola are not going to contest the governorship poll, What does Oyedele mean that the party leaders said they would not allow him to impose his stooge as the candidate of the party in the 2018 poll?
There is no doubt that Oyedele is a controversial man because the people of Osun State do not know what Oyedele wants. Oyedele has opened doors for a number of controversial issues in Osun State. Oyedele is ignorant of the fact that Governor Aregbesola is a national figure today. Oyedele is ignorant that Aregbesola thinks globally and act digitally. I want to educate Oyedele that Aregbesola as a national figure introduced sukuk Islamic bond to Nigeria for national development. Oyedele is ignorant that Aregbesola has laid foundation for digital education in Nigeria.
Oyedele is ignorant that Aregbesola has single-handedly repackaged, sustained and reintroduced school feeding programme to Nigerians. It is unfortunate that Oyedele does not know that Aregbesola is a national figure and not a local champion like him. Aregbesola was Commissioner for works in Lagos before he later became the Governor of Osun because of his professional and technical competence. How can Oyedele made an insane and irresponsible statement of a man who helped to develop modern day Lagos. Oyedele should apologize to Governor Aregbesola because Nigerians do not know that someone like Oyedele is existing talkless of bringing Aregbesola from Lagos to contest election in Osun State.
Inwalomhe Donald, public affairs analyst, Benin City, [email protected]