Ritualists murder 62-yr-old hunchback in Edo

Operatives of Edo Police Command have nabbed four man gang of suspected ritualists who butchered a 62-year-old hunchback in Urue village, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.
The suspects Ajuma Sunday, 36, Peter Olotu, 38, Sunday Okoro, 62 and a native doctor Philip Ogeneka, 50, connived among themselves to commit the barbaric act on Sunday, January 29, 2017.
One of the suspects, Peter Olotu said he told the old man identified simply as Oluma that he had a work for him in the farm as on his way to the farm, he strangulated him and severed the spinal curvature from the body.
He further confessed to have in connivance with others and two boys now at large packaged the body part as they were apprehended on their way to meet the native doctor in Ifon, Ondo State.
The Native doctor Philip Ogeneka who admitted telling other suspects of the possibility of making money through the killing of a hunchback, denied ever sending them to kill.
The Commissioner of Police in Edo State Mr Haliru Guandu paraded the suspects along with 27 others in Benin City, yesterday.
Mr Guandu while assuring members of the public of improved security of lives and property in Edo sued for patience and understanding with policmen on duty.