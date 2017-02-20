Robbers kill 2 security guards in Benin

BENIN CITY – Armed hoodlums suspected to be robbers have killed two security guards at a filling station located along Benin-Auchi express road, Benin City.
They were reportedly stabbed to death when the hoodlums raided the filling station around Okpagha junction, along the road, last weekend.
Their lifeless bodies were found by workers of the filling station on resumption of duty the following morning.
Edo Police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, confirmed the killings.
DSP Nkombe said the security guards were apparently killed by hoodlums who were in the area to rob.
He said the police have commenced investigation into the killings.
It would be recalled that two years ago a similar robbery operation at a filling station along that axis was recorded.
During the night raid the wrists of a 72-year-old security man, Pa Ikilo were chopped off by the robbers.