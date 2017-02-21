Stop enrolling u-6 children in schools, educationist urge parents

Ilorin – An Educationist and Management Consultant, Alhaji Aliyu Badmus on Tuesday called on parents to take care of their children till six years before enrolling them in schools.

Badmus made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The educationist also called on the National Assembly to enact a law against enrollment of children in schools before six years.

He said that children as part of developmental process needed freedom to develop their ability.

“Early education for the underage will give them great challenge beyond their abilities,” he said.

Badmus lamented the fallen standard of education in the country, claiming that some University graduates found it extremely difficult to write application letters.

The management consultant called for adequate funding of the education sector in line with global practice.

He urged government to come up with clear education policy and put adequate infrastructure in place to enhance the education system in the country.