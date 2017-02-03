Those behind rumoured death of Buhari are wicked, callous — Obasanjo

Abeokuta – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the persons behind the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari as “wicked and callous.”

A statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta by Mr Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s Media Aide, quoted the former president as saying, “President Buhari needs our prayers rather than bad wishes.”

He said that prayers from well meaning persons, particularly, Nigerians would

help Buhari to get well quickly and ginger his morale to return to the country stronger and better.

Obasanjo, who warned Nigerians against “politicisation of the president’s health,’’ recalled that he had also been a victim of such rumoured death while he was President in 1999.

Obasanjo said: “No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election and stop spreading rumour that he is dead.

“No matter what his health situation, maybe, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times.

“I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead.

“We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that recently, there were rumoured reports in the social media of Buhari’s death at a London hospital.

The presidency however dismissed the reports saying Buhari was on a ten-day vacation leave and was not on admission at any hospital in London.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said the President intended to undergo routine medical check-up during his vacation in London.