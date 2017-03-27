AAU conducts SUG election with e-voting system

EKPOMA – As part of efforts to fully digitalize its operations, the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma-Edo State has conducted
Students’ Union Government (SUG) elections, using Electronic Voting system.
With the voting system, students voted from the comfort of their homes, using smart phones, computers, ipads and other relevant
electronic gadgets.
The election produced Oribhabor Cletus as president and Okogbe Rich Oladele as secretary of the institution’s apex student union body.
The Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Don Akhilome described the introduction of e-voting as another landmark achievement marking the
transformation Ambrose Alli University.
He said the idea was conceived by the administration of the current vice-chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, to eliminate violence and
rancour that usually characterize student elections in the institution.
“All over the woorld, our students who are validly registered members of the union are voting right now. There is no place where students
are congregating. So there is no pushing, fighting or quarreling; and transparency is also guaranteed”, he stated during the election.
The Spokesperson of the institution, Mr. Edward Aihevba explained that the voting system was in line with avowed commitment of the
vice-chancellor, Prof. Onimawo, to putting the university in global digital platform.
According to him, the university was already conducting its senate meetings and examinations, electronically, just as students results
were now been uploaded on the internet, hence transcript could now be transmited electronically.
President of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Aruna Kadiri who was part of the observers, described the
voting system as a laudable achievement, as it was free of hitches and manipulations.
“I will want to recommend it for other universities amd the nation at large, because if we are able to achieve this in our campuses and in
our country Nigeria, then I’ll say democracy has taken a new dimension”, he stated.