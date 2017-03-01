AAU suspends 10 students for breach of matriculation oath

EKPOMA-The Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma-Edo State has suspenbed 10 students over allegation of breach of matriculation oath.
Affected students include Alentagbon John, Ohiokede I. Austin, Orinami Emmanuel Omokekohim, Chukwuwinke Matthew Uponi and Agho Rufus.
Others are, Ogeah Paul, Okodogbe Emmanuel, Ewemade Bright Osakpolor, Daudo Annegbode Charles and Obogai Samuel Junior.
The students, according to a special release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba, are to remain suspended pending the determination of allegations leveled against them.
The statement asked the students who are to be arraigned before the Student Disciplinary Committee, to stop parading themselved as bonafide students of the institution.
It went further to direct affected students to handover all university property in their possession, including Identity Cards, to the Students’ Affairs Officer.