Adeboye urges Nigerians to return to God

Lagos – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to return to God, so that the country would overcome its challenges.

Adeboye said this while delivering a sermon at a Special Service at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos, with the theme “The Turning Point’’.

The RCCG General Overseer, who said that there was hope for a brighter future for the nation, however, urged Nigerians to return to God.

He said citizens must embrace the path of righteousness so that there would be manifestation of God’s glory.

“Some of us, who used to be great and things turned around and are nothing now, I profess that you will have a second turning point.

“You will never go down again, you will move from being to the zenith and from glory to glory, but that comes with a price.

“The price is simply that you do that which was required of you and that is by returning to Him urgently.

“If you are up the mountain and you want to keep staying at the mountain top, be holy, be God’s partner, join hands in doing His work, and abide by his words,’’ he said.

Adeboye further said Christians must be willing to take God’s yoke, adding that they must be willing to stay under God’s management.

“If you fulfil this part of the bargain, He will surely heal and show you the way upward,’’ he added.

The special service was attended by many RCCG members, including Christians from other denominations.