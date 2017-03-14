Armed youths hijack police presence to attack palace in Edo

BENIN CITY-Armed youths who allegedly accompanied some policemen to effect arrest of a suspect have vandalized the palace of Enogie of Ahor Community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo.
The invaders, alleged to be youths of Uselu ‘N’ Ahor village, a neighboring community, shot sporadically into the air wielding cutlasses and other dangerous weapons to scare possible counterattack.
The Prince of Ahor Dukedom, Omorotionmwan Enotionmwan said the incident occurred about 7:20am, last Friday.
He noted that the youths gained access to his palace through some policemen who entered the premises under the guise of effecting arrest of two of his subjects.
He condemned the action of the policemen who were neither with arrest warrant nor consider the security implications of allowing such persons to accompany them to his palace without prio notice.
Prince Enotionmwan however appealed to the Benin monarch H.R.M Oba Ewuare ll and Edo State Government to intervene in the boundary dispute between Ahor and Uselu’N’Ahor communities.
Relics of property worth several thousands of Naira allegedly destroyed by the rampaging youths littered the palace premises when our reporter visited, last weekend.
Among property damaged during the palace invasion are slide glass windows, windscreens and side mirrors of Mercedes Benz car with number plate BEN-942DY and ML320 jeep marked BEN-871CA.
The village head, Odionwere of Ahor Pa Osazemwinde Akhimien said he escaped death by the whiskers when the assailants stormed his residence in the town.
He stated that the angry youths chased him into a nearby bush where he laid on his stomach for several minutes that the criminal aggression lasted.
Pa Akhimien added that his handset was stolen by the invading youths of Uselu’N’Ahor who broke into and ransacked his bedroom.
Our reporter’s visit to the Odionwere residence revealed a badly damaged door and scattered property in his bedroom.
When our reporter also visited Uselu’N’Ahor community last Saturday, the town was deserted apparently for fear of reprisal attack.
Some stained-looking youths appeared from different directions at the sight of our reporters car.
Their leader who identified himself as Godwin Evbenomwanyomwan said the attack on Ahor community was in retaliation of the recent killing of their kinsman and other previous sundry attacks on Uselu’N’Ahor by youths of Ahor community.
He alleged that the recent disturbances started on the 28th of February, 2017 when the youths of Ahor invaded their Secretariat and unleashed terror on them.
He however appealed to relevant authorities to intervene with a view to restoring peace to both communities.
Comfirming the ugly attack the Spokesman, Zone 5 Police Headquarters, Benin City DSP Emeka Iheanacho stated that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on the Enogie Palace.
DSP Iheanacho explained that the police went to Ahor to arrest one Gloria unknown to the police that the complainant, now in police costudy had recruited thugs to invade the palace.
“The police went to the community following a petition received by the AIG.
“The situation is that we have arrested one Osamuyi Wilfred who took the police to the community to arrest one Gloria.
“Having arrested Gloria the said Osamuyi went and alerted the youths in that community who went and attacked the palace of Enogie of Ahor.
“So, Osamuyi is in our costudy and efforts are being made to arraign him in court soon”. DSP Iheanacho stated.