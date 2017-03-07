Benin community rally support for Obaseki, Oba Ewuare II

ABUJA – The Benin community in Abuja has called for support to the Edo State Government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11 to enable them carry out their lofty development plans for the state even as they promised to attract development partners to support the duo for the overall development of the state.

Newly elected President of Benin community in Abuja, Mr. Dickson Osaigbovo Omoregie made the call shortly after the inauguration of the new executives at Edo House, Abuja.

Omeregie noted that the Edo State Government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11 are both committed to the development of Edo State, pointing that it is an imperative, therefore, for all Edo sons and daughters, both at home and in Diaspora to also support them with all their might to enable them succeed.

Describing the important and symbolic role being played by Benin in the historical, political and cultural development of Edo State as pivotal, Dickson Omeregie stressed the need for the Binis at home and in the Diaspora to continue to strengthen and propagate through playing active roles in organised groups of Benin people.

While thanking the former Executive led by Chief (Dr) Osazuwa Imasuen (MON) for their extra-ordinary work done to sustain the Benin Community in Abuja, he promised to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor.

Omoregie emphasized that “It was a great privilege to be known and identified as Binis based on our heritage, good custodian and promoter of cultural values. Benin is known for its famous Arts and Crafts which are capable of attracting export oriented local and foreign investments that could generate the much needed foreign exchange earnings to the state and country at large”.

He added that these cultural values, if properly harnessed could play active role in attaining global peace. These values include love for our neighbors, reciprocity of friendliness and good intentions which if promoted at local and national levels could rub off on international peace and cooperation.

He also promised to utilize his wealth of experience and contacts to attract focus of development partners and organizations towards the development of Edo state as, according to him, development cannot be left in the hands of government alone.

He said that he is determined to do all within his capability to take the Benin Community Association to an enviable height with the cooperation of the executive and Benin stakeholders with the prayers of the Oba of Benin who is the Grand Patron.

The President reminded the Benins that they are great people with positive history, culture and endowed with rare gifts and talents, good values, loving, Peaceful, Blessed and above all, God-fearing.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, Hon Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki represented by Acting Direct Liaison Abuja Festus Osaigbovo, Hon. Samson Osagie, Dr. Sarah Jibril, former SA ethics and Values to Governor Lucky Nosa Igbinedion rep by Bar. Kennedy Uwagboe among several others.