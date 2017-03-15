Bill to establish EFCC court passes second reading

Abuja – A Bill for an Act to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act on Wednesday, passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep. Bede Uchenna (Imo-PDP) and four other lawmakers, seeks to establish EFCC Court to provide for quick recovery procedure of stolen assets.

Leading debate on the motion, Uchenna said that the bill also sought to implement active pursuit of cases, build capacity and improve trust and cooperation with EFCC’s foreign counterparts.

He said that when made a law, it would regulate adequate funding of the commission to make it more independent and effective in the enforcement of laws, especially with establishment of its court.

In his contribution, Rep. Mohammed Mongonu (Borno-APC) said that the bill was as a result of the “delay-attitude’’ of the regular courts in the administration of justice.

He said rather than establishing the EFCC court, the house should emphasis and canvass for attitudinal change in the dispensation of justice in the country.

Mongonu said if that was done, there would be quick delivery of justice not only in financial and economic related crimes but crimes in all the sectors in the country.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Mr Yakubu Dogara, directed that the bill should be forwarded to the Committee on Financial Crimes for further action.