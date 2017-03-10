Buhari condoles with late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia’s family, govt, people of Edo

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia’s family and the government and people of Edo on his death.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday, Buhari joined the family and other admirers in mourning the elder statesman.

President Buhari noted that the deceased had diligently served the country with courage and dedication at crucial moments in her history, both as military governor and a democratically elected civilian governor.

Buhari said Ogbemudia had a distinguished career as a military officer, administrator and Federal Minister, adding that he left an impressive legacy of hardwork, discipline and commitment to communal, state, regional and national development.

The President recalled “the unique role of the elder statesman in the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999 and trusts as a tireless advocate for equity’’.

He said the deceased would be long remembered and honoured for his dedication to the advancement of his people, especially in the fields of education, social welfare and infrastructure.

Buhari prayed that God Almighty would comfort his family, friends and well wishers, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Late Ogbemudia was a former‎ governor of the defunct Midwest region and old Bendel State.