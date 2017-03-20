DSS commences investigation on Gov. Obiano`s threat to life of Anambra PDP chairman

Awka – The Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra state has commenced investigation into the alleged threat to life of Prince Ken Emeakayi, State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by Gov. Willie Obiano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emeakayi had alleged that the governor threatened him for calling for his impeachment over constitutional breaches.

Emeakayi who visited the state headquarters of the police and DSS in Awka on Monday, told newsmen that the purpose was to enquire if his petition on the matter was received and action being taken.

Mr Yusuf Isyaku, Director of DSS,while receiving Emeakayi in his office, assured him that the agency was investigating the allegation.

“I have respect for you, you would have come to my office, without coming with these people here today over the matter,’’ he said.

Emeakayi in a letter dated March 7, said the governor personally threatened to kill him in a telephone discussion.

“The climax was when in a telephone conversation on Feb. 23, the governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, directly by himself, threatened to kill me.

“In a telephone conversation at about 8.pm on Feb. 23, the governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, personally, and by himself, threatened to kill me if I fail to stop questioning the unlawful activities of his administration.

He appealed to the police and DSS to get the core record of the conversation from Telecommunication Company between him and the governor.

He said that they should also investigate the threat and provide him with security.

Reacting, the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on strategic communication and legislative matters, Mr Oliver Okpala, said the allegations had no basis and were neither here nor there.

“When did mere telephone calls transform to violence? That is why I said they are neither here nor there.

“Since he has reported to the police and the DSS, he can now wait and see the outcome of the investigation,” he said.