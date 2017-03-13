Edo Assembly adjourns plenary in honour of late Ogbemudia

Benin – The Edo House of Assembly on Monday adjourned its plenary session for eight days in honour of the late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, who died at the age of 84 years.

Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, the Deputy Speaker and member, representing (APC-Uhunmwode) Constituency, moved motion for the adjournment under matters of urgent public importance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late elder statesman, who died on March 9, was governor of the old Mid-West region and later Bendel State, now Edo and Delta.

Moving the motion, Ativie said that Ogbemudia had brought unquantifiable development to the defunct Bendel State.

“We can all attest to the massive road construction and infrastructure development during his tenure as the governor of this region.

“He founded the Mid-West Institute of Technology, now University of Benin, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and the Palm House, among others,” she said.

According to her, the assembly commiserates with his family and the entire people of Edo and Delta.

Other lawmakers took turns to eulogise Ogbemudia for his contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

The Assembly also directed all institutions across the state to fly the nation’s flag at half-mast in honour of the late elder statesman.

The Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, described the death of Ogbemudia as a loss to Edo, saying that he would forever be remembered for his vision for the defunct Bendel State.

Okonoboh, however, directed that the resolution of the House should be sent to Gov. Godwin Obaseki.