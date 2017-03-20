Edo University Iyamho expels 3 students over misconduct

Iyamho (Edo) – The management of the Edo University, Iyamho, says it has‎ expelled three students of the institution over misconduct since the inception of the institution in 2016.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing ahead of the university’s second matriculation ceremony on March 22 and maiden Founders’ Day on March 23.

Aluyor said the institution has zero tolerance for social vices, and the management would not hesitate to expel students who are found wanting.

“Edo University has zero tolerance for social vices and cultism.

“Though, we are one year old and not having too many students, yet we had cause to expel three students; not necessary for cult related activities, but for misconduct.

“And to ensure that we do not have cultism, we must have zero tolerance of the kind of activities that can lead to cultism.

“Once we identify such a student, we show him or her the way out,” he said.

The acting vice-chancellor said that the state government had 100 per cent ownership of the university, contrary to the speculation that it was privately-owned.

“Edo University Iyamho is owned by Edo State Government, not a private university,” he said.

Aluyor said the institution, for now, operates three faculties in the school namely: Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Science, while plans were under way to create other faculties.

He said the university had received approval to begin academic programmes in the College of Medicine from the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

The acting vice chancellor said the institution would continue to promote qualitative education through the provision of modern teaching and learning facilities.