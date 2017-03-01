Gov Obaseki reaffirms commitment to Revive School sports in Edo

Benin City- Edo state Deputy Governor Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to revive schools sports activities across the 18 Local Government Areas in Edo state.
Hon Shaibu, made the remark while inaugurating 500 table tennis boards and accessories distributed by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at Emokpae primary school in Benin,yesterday.
The deputy governor who represented Governor Godwin Obaseki at the ceremony congratulated the school pupils said the present administration will fulfill its electioneering promises which include building sporting infrastructure across the 18 Local Government Areas in Edo.
While commending SUBEB for implementing government policies aimed at developing sports along with educstion at the grassroots ,said that the state government has a comprehensive sports package for primary school children in the state. He called on spirited individuals to support government in its efforts to also encourage other sports than football.
Speaking,SUBEB Chairman, Malam Ali Suleiman, said the sporting equipment being distributed were procured by SUBEB in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Board(UBEB) . He assured that primary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state would get.
He thanked the state government for its support while calling on individuals and corporate organisation to compliment government effort.
Speaking onbehalf of the beneficiaries, the chairman,Nigeria Union of Teachers,Oredo Local Government, Mrs Esther Izevbuwa, thanked the governor of Edo state for his contributions to grass roots sports development and teachers welfare.
Izevbuwa said,” This is a new beginning in sports activities in schools”, adding that sports help to assist the mental and physical development of the child.