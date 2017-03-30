Herdsmen Menace: Police, hunters comb Edo forest for perpetrators

BENIN CITY- Police, vigilante and local hunters in Edo have commenced tactical surveillance of forest suspected to be hideouts of notorious herdsmen and other criminals in the state.
It was said that the exercise is aimed at smoking out all manner of criminals from the urban and rural communities in the state.
The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu disclosed this while addressing a gathering of Police Public Partnership at the Police Officers Mess, GRA, Benin City, yesterday.
He called on members of the public to provide information on forest and bushes suspected to be haven for notorious fulani herdsmen and other criminal elements in their domains.
CP Gwandu enjoined them to report suspicious movement of goods and humans to the police for prompt and proactive interception.
CP Gwandu commended them for the partnership with the police as it had further enhanced security of lives and property in the state.
The police boss expressed confidence in the collaboration even as he advised against the recruitment of misguided elements as members of vigilante and hunters.
The partnership comprised police officers, leaders of vigilante, hunters and representatives of traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts of Edo State.
The leaders of hunters, vigilant groups and representatives of traditional rulers expressed their readiness to sustain the partnership as security in their various communities is paramount.
Amongst those who spoke at the gathering are the representative of Otaru of Auchi Alhaji Usman Abuda, Chief Raymond Okpai and Chief Sunday Omonua of Ekpoma Kingdom.
They separately raised fundamental security issues which were also discussed at the monthly meeting.