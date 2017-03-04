Market women protest over continued strike action by Auchi Poly Staff

AUCHI – Activities were partially paralyzed at Uchi market, Auchi as the market women and okada riders staged a peaceful protest over continued strike action embarked upon by the Auchi Polytechnic staff
The peaceful protest which started at the polytechnic 2nd gate took the market women round the school where they were received by the leaders of the unions of ASUP, SSANIP and NASU.
Addressing the unions leaders, the leader of the market women, Mrs. Rabi Audu said that since the staff embarked on strike action over a month ago, their businesses have been affected drastically as they depend on the students to make their sales.
She said Auchi Polytechnic is the only industry in Auchi were the market women ,Okada riders and the landlords are working adding that since the strike action began on February 6, nothing much seem to be well with them again.
Mrs. Audu however appealed to the striking staff to call off their strike action for the interest of the students in both the primary, secondary schools who have been at home now over a month ago while their counterparts are in school learning.
Receiving the prot esting women in their office, the Chairman Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), Com. Godwin Ikhide thanked the women for their peaceful protest in solidarity with the students saying that it was not in their interest to embark on the strike action as their children either in primary, secondary or polytechnic are also affected.
The chairman however assured the women that with the appointment of a new Rector in the school, hope that the unions would call off the strike to enable the new Rector look into their demands as meetings are already on going
Also on ground to receive the market women were ASUP Vice Chairman, Mr. Ohimai Anthony, the Secretary General, Ganiyu and other unions member