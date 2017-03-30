Millions to receive free mosquito nets in Edo State

BENIN CITY – Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured the Catholic Relief Services of Nigeria (CRSN) of a hitch-free exercise during the upcoming National Elimination Programme (NEP) aimed at distributing Long Lasting Insecticidal nets (LLl) to about 2.6 million people in the state.

Governor Obaseki gave this assurance yesterday when he received a delegation of the CRSN, led by the country representative, Mrs Rebecca Bassey, at the Edo State Government House in Benin to intimate the governor on the NEP exercise and their level of preparedness.

Obaseki lauded the CRSN for the initiative, adding that Edo State government would assist in the area of publicity, security and other logistics.

The governor said the programme was timely, stressing that the people to be engaged in the state’s agribusiness initiative would enjoy a mosquito-free environment when the exercise fully commenced.

He stated that a committee, which would work with the CRSN team, had been set up under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Other members of the government’s committee include the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Permanent Secretary of Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ugbodaga and the governor’s Chief Security Officer.

Responding, the country representative and leader of the team, Rebecca Bassey disclosed that six states would benefit from the global fund worth N2 billion.

Meanwhile, she invited the state government to participate in the NEP exercise and entreated the governor to attend the flag off ceremony.

She also sought the state government’s assistance in the provision of warehouse to keep the LLl bed nets when they finally arrived the state.