Nigerians react to news on President Buhari’s return on Friday

Abuja – A cross section of Nigerians have continued to react through the social media on the reported news that President Muhammadu Buhari will be returning home from London on Friday after his medical vacation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many Nigerians have been showering praises on the originator of the news, Mr Femi Adesina who had earlier issued a statement indicating that the president would be returning on Friday.

One of the social commentators, Mubashsheer Mustapha said: “Femi Adesina, you have made my day by posting this good news. In fact, words are too scanty to aid the expression of my happiness on seeing this news.

“May God continue to bless you and your entire family, and also grant Mr.President a very good and sound health as well as the wisdom and courage to continue with the good governance of our fatherland.’’

Osquare Okpanachi said, “Baba while you were away, we the hailers match the wailers bumper to bumper and kept them quiet’’.

Jimoh Ibrahim merely posted “Allahu Akbar; Allahu Akbar; Allahu Akbar’’ while Olakunle Longe thanked God for answering his prayers on the president.

Longe posted, “Thank God for answered prayers. You have done a great and perfect job informing the populace about Mr President as being practice in other civilized countries of the world. Kudos’’.

Henry O. Henry, who saluted Adesina for breaking the news, said “I can’t wait to see my President and welcome him back home.Kudos to Mr Femi Adesina, Keep the good work going Sir’’.

Jide Adebayo, in his comments, said “salute to professionalism in information management. God bless PMB with greater strength to consolidate the gains of his administration and sanitisation of Nigerian nation.

“There can be no more cheery news at this hour.

Austine Ejeke, however, said “Shame to bad people! President Buhari is alive! Hale and Hearty!’’, while Auwal Hassan wished the president a safe return home, saying glad for the news….let’s the mischief makers go to …’’.

It is generally believed that the president’s arrival on Friday will put to rest the speculations about his health and will particularly shame death wishers.

In the past two weeks, President Buhari has been quite busy receiving visitors from Nigeria and making phone calls to some Nigerians, offering messages of succour, and felicitations.

On Thursday, President Buhari received the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend Justin Welby. As it turned out, Welby merely came to say goodbye.