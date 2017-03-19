Obaseki admonishes security group on information gathering

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has charged the Edo State Vigilante group to ensure that they gather information properly saying that the security system of any nation would be ineffective and inefficient if there was a lack of proper information.

“The power of security is not the carrying of guns but on information that will hinder the perpetrators of crime in the state,’’ he asserted.

Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Ministry of Agriculture, Comrade Kadiri Bashiru, said this yesterday in Benin City during a 4-day security awareness workshop organised for operatives of the Edo State vigilante group.

Obaseki, while congratulating the organisers of the workshop, tasked them to remain gallant and patriotic in carrying out their security duties, adding that his administration is keen to make Edo become a development driven state.

According to him, agriculture was his main area of focus because he aimed to ensure food security and employment generation for the teeming youths in the state.

“We want to create a ‘security economy’ that is why the government wants to get security on the top gear to make the state safe for investment. We want to get it right. You have a role to play as a group in this government”, he added.

Meanwhile, he thanked the group for joining forces with other security agencies to fight crime in the society, while calling on the organisers to plan regular training exercises for the members to equip and enable them be on top of the game in fighting crime in the state.

For his part, the Commandant General, Usman Jaun noted that not every battle could be fought with guns or weapons, but by tactics, strategies and collaborative efforts.

He advocated the need to build capacity in the area of awareness creation, sensitisation, security education and orientation among others.

This was as the Commandant of the Edo State chapter; Segun Imafidon pledged his unalloyed loyalty to serve the command with trust and patriotism to ensure Edo is a crime free state and presented an award of excellence and resourcefulness to Governor Obaseki.