Obaseki assures Edo workers of prompt payment of salaries

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has restated the government’s commitment to promptly paying the salaries of workers, at the end of the month.

Obaseki, represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the assurance when he received on Friday the officials of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Edo state chapter, in Government House, Benin .

He assured the senior civil servants that all the issues they raised would be addressed.

One of them centred on the reinstatement of some of the disengaged staff of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Chairman of the association, Mr Joe Amokhai, appealed to the governor to re-open Edo State Pensions’ Board for the processing of pensions and gratuities for pensioners in the state.