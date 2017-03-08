Obaseki assures FIDA of Remand Home security

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has expressed dismay with the recent jailbreak at the Edo State Remand Home saying that the government would set up a committee to look into the situation.

He disclosed this yesterday while receiving executive members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Edo State Chapter at The Government House in Benin City on a courtesy visit.

According to the governor, plans are underway to ensure the place is refurbished and adequately secured.

Governor Obaseki also appreciated the lawyers for the support they had shown for his administration revealing that the inclusion of women in his human resources development was necessary to effect his administration’s policy to appoint women into key positions.

Meanwhile, he urged the group to collaborate with the government to improve the welfare of the people.

On the bill forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly by the group ‘on violence against the vulnerable’, Governor Obaseki noted that his would ensure the bill was given accelerated passage.

He, however, expressed his concern for equity and fair play in the dispensation of justice, which was what led to the increment of over 600 percent in the budget estimate allocated to the judiciary for the 2017 fiscal year.

In her remark, the leader of the delegation, Barr. (Mrs.) Edeko Maria Omozele congratulated the governor on his purposeful leadership and victory at the polls.

The Chairperson said FIDA had been involved in advocacy programmes as well as handling cases of violence against women and children, rape and child labour.

While intimating the governor on the significance of the International Women’s Day Celebration coming up tomorrow, Mrs Omozele briefed him on some of the federation’s challenges, which include lack of befitting secretariat and the insecurity at the Edo State Remand Home.